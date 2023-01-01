Burrito Bison Revenge is a platform game where you are a bison flying over town to get your stolen wallet back from the candy land. Launch yourself up in the air with full force and trample everything in sight! Bounce off the soft gummi bears to extend your distance, perform body slams at the right time to gain momentum, and explore other crazy fun scenarios like hijacking cars, pilot ships, and even flying up to the sky for the ultimate impact. The cash you've earned in the game can be spent on upgrades to make your travel longer and more powerful. Can you unlock every upgrade and beat every unique boss?Press space when the meter hits the absolute center so you can start with a powerful launch. Gain momentum by firing the slam button at the right moment.Slam - Left mouse click or SpaceBurrito Bison Revenge was developed in 2012 by Juicy Beast, a Canadian game development team. Later, it was ported to HTML5 by AwayFL. This is their first game on Poki!Burrito Bison Revenge is only playable on your computer for now.You can play Burrito Bison Revenge for free on Poki.There are 19 upgrades you can purchase in the game, each with their own progress meter.There are two game modes: Normal and Survival. You must finish the game once to unlock Survival Mode.

Website: poki.com

