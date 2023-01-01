Play Arknights online for free with now.gg mobile cloud. Arknights is the Strategy game by Yostar where you lead the fight against a dangerous virus that has taken over the world. Work side by side with the dedicated Amiya to recruit and train Operators, then deploy them on missions across the world. Defend the innocent and take down anyone who stands in your way! The fate of Rhodes Island is in your hands. Choose the right Operators for each job, then put together a winning strategy to defeat your enemies in record time. Hundreds of operators are lining up to join your team. All ready and willing to do whatever it takes to protect Rhodes Island. Mix and match them for limitless variety and possibilities!

Website: now.gg

