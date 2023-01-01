WebCatalogWebCatalog
Яндекс Здоровье

Яндекс Здоровье

health.yandex.ru

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Яндекс Здоровье app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Yandex.Health is a mobile application that lets you get quick answers to your health-related questions wherever you are – in your own bedroom, out of town or on a business trip away from home. Yandex.Health is a website and mobile application for iOS and Android where you can consult with doctors online. Consult with a practicing doctor via the Internet - in chat or by video call. The doctor will listen to complaints, answer questions, and give advice. No registration and no queue. Online consultation with a therapist, pediatrician, gynecologist, dermatologist, venereologist, veterinarian and other specialists.

Website: health.yandex.ru

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Яндекс Здоровье. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Яндекс Поиск для сайта

Яндекс Поиск для сайта

site.yandex.ru

Яндекс Радар

Яндекс Радар

radar.yandex.ru

Яндекс Телемост

Яндекс Телемост

telemost.yandex.ru

МТС Live

МТС Live

live.mts.ru

Яндекс Расписания

Яндекс Расписания

rasp.yandex.ru

Яндекс Вебмастер

Яндекс Вебмастер

webmaster.yandex.ru

Яндекс Учебник

Яндекс Учебник

education.yandex.ru

Яндекс Еда

Яндекс Еда

eda.yandex.ru

Клиника Онлайн

Клиника Онлайн

app.klinikon.ru

Delivery Club

Delivery Club

delivery-club.ru

Яндекс Доставка

Яндекс Доставка

dostavka.yandex.ru

Иви

Иви

ivi.tv