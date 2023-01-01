Яндекс Здоровье

Yandex.Health is a mobile application that lets you get quick answers to your health-related questions wherever you are – in your own bedroom, out of town or on a business trip away from home. Yandex.Health is a website and mobile application for iOS and Android where you can consult with doctors online. Consult with a practicing doctor via the Internet - in chat or by video call. The doctor will listen to complaints, answer questions, and give advice. No registration and no queue. Online consultation with a therapist, pediatrician, gynecologist, dermatologist, venereologist, veterinarian and other specialists.

Website: health.yandex.ru

