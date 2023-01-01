Spaces is a popular social network for mobile phones. The history of spaces.ru and spcs.me began back in 2006. Old-timers remember the first WAP sites where you could download games, programs and music to your phone, and Spaces.ru took a worthy place among them, thanks to the variety of opportunities for its users - sharing area, music, dating, online games, communities, blogs, forum chat, and most importantly - interesting communication on Spaces.im!

Website: spaces.im

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Spaces. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.