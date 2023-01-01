Yandex.Messenger is a platform that lets employees communicate with each other. Users can send instant messages, make calls, and create group chats. Yandex Messenger is a secure corporate messenger in a familiar interface. We have combined the important functions of instant messengers and added the necessary capabilities for corporate work - for example, inviting teams or departments to a group chat. It’s easier to work on projects when the contacts of all colleagues are collected in one place, and chats with family and friends do not distract from tasks.

Website: yandex.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Yandex Messenger. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.