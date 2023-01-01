Яндекс Еда

Yandex.Eda is a service that allows you to order food from your favorite local cafes and restaurants. Order food from restaurants and shops in Moscow - with fast delivery from 30 minutes. We carefully select restaurants to offer you decent service and delicious food in Moscow. You can place an order in the mobile application or on the website. Pay - in cash or by credit card.

Website: eda.yandex.ru

