Messages
messages.google.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Messages app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Messages is an SMS and instant messaging application developed by Google for its Android mobile operating system. A web interface is also available. Launched on 12 November 2014, it supports Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages since 2018.The app does not support end-to-end encryption, however development of the feature was seen in a leaked internal version of the app on 23 May, 2020.By April 2020, the app had more than a billion installs which was most likely due to Google's wider roll out of Rich Communication Services to many different countries without carrier support.
Website: messages.google.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Messages. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.