Yandex.Search for a website is a free tool for searching your website. Searches, suggests, corrects typos and allows you to earn money from advertising. No restrictions on the number of requests. Details in the video instructions.

Website: site.yandex.ru

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Яндекс Поиск для сайта. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.