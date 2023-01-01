Яндекс Вебмастер

Search query statistics We track queries for which the site is shown in searches. The service allows you to monitor how impressions, the number of clicks, CTR of snippets and other indicators change. Site quality We'll show you how to improve your site. Compare it with competitors' resources and get tips on how to make your site more useful and attractive. Checking display on mobile devices We will check whether your site is displayed correctly on smartphones and tablets - for example, whether it contains elements that create problems for mobile browsers. Technical diagnostics We will notify you about site errors and give recommendations on how to eliminate them. The webmaster automatically checks the site using more than 30 parameters. Checking for violations of search engine rules We will tell you about all the violations found on the site. Information is collected in a special section. Having fixed all the problems, you can report this to Yandex using the “I fixed everything” button. Working with site reviews We will notify you of new reviews about the site so that you can quickly respond to them. Your comments will be marked as official. Turbo pages for online stores We will create a Turbo version of your store, which loads faster from mobile devices. This will help reduce bounces and increase conversions. Built-in recommendations, convenient payment, auto-filling of forms. Turbo pages for content sites We will create a lightweight version of the site that loads faster on mobile devices. This will help reduce bounces, increase the reach and profit of your site. Crawl site pages Search robots value quality and originality of content. We'll show you how to quickly inform our robot about new site pages by crawling the Metrica counter or the Sitemap file. Visual display of indexing Let's collect all the main indexing indicators in one interface: this makes it more convenient to monitor the data collection process and determine the causes of problems with indexing. Site structure management We will help you group small sections of the site, and create common virtual sections for pages from different sections. For example, such a section could collect information on all pages with the word “table” in the address.

Website: webmaster.yandex.ru

