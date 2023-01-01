WebCatalog
Яндекс Патенты

Яндекс Патенты

yandex.ru

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Яндекс Патенты on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Yandex.Patents - search for patent documents. On Yandex.Patents you can search for copyright certificates of the USSR, Russian patents for utility models and inventions, patent applications.

Website: yandex.ru

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Яндекс Патенты. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Яндекс Репетитор

Яндекс Репетитор

yandex.ru

Яндекс Расписания

Яндекс Расписания

rasp.yandex.ru

2GIS

2GIS

info.2gis.com

Mail.ru

Mail.ru

mail.ru

Яндекс Учебник

Яндекс Учебник

education.yandex.ru

Яндекс Поиск для сайта

Яндекс Поиск для сайта

site.yandex.ru

MPBoost

MPBoost

mpboost.pro

Яндекс Аудитории

Яндекс Аудитории

audience.yandex.ru

Яндекс.Путешествиях

Яндекс.Путешествиях

travel.yandex.ru

Яндекс Вебмастер

Яндекс Вебмастер

webmaster.yandex.ru

Яндекс Народная карта

Яндекс Народная карта

n.maps.yandex.ru

Яндекс Доставка

Яндекс Доставка

dostavka.yandex.ru

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy