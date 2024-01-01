Workcube Catalyst is the largest, latest and ultimate destination for enterprise software in todays world. Workcube Catalyst has business models and creative approaches specifically designed to help you manage and organize your business better. Workcube Catalyst provides you with the most comprehensive enterprise-management software functions in the cloud environment. Workcube Catalyst is developed with a holistic point of view. You can find all functions of ERP, CRM, Human Resource Management, Project Management, Physical Asset Management, Content Management, B2B, B2C Management functions, and Collaboration and Communication tools in an integrated and all in one manner. You start with what you need today and continue to add new functions and modules in line with the evolving needs of your business. Workcube Catalyst is 100% internet based and works on cloud architecture. You can use Workcube Catalyst either through user-based monthly subscription fees, or with unlimited-user on-premise licensing for your server. Employees, business partners, and customers access the system securely with a computer, tablet, or smartphone without having to install any programs. They do their jobs, communicate and collaborate with each other. Unlike traditional ERP implementations that last for months or even years, a short training is enough to make the Workcube Catalyst work for your company. Workcube Catalyst enables you to use your software without being dependent on third parties, thanks to the tool sets included in Workcube Catalyst. With its web services and integration tools, Workcube Catalyst exchanges data securely with other applications. There are logistics companies, banks, and e-government applications that can be directly integrated. The open structure allows Workcube Catalyst to integrate many popular applications such as MS Exchange, Google, Office Live, Facebook, Twitter, Alibaba, Amazon, and eBay.

