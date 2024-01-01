Kagami is an AI powered, change-ready, quick-launch ERP platform. Seamlessly Build And Launch Enterprise Software Business Applications, Tailored To Function The Way Your Organization Operates. * Quick launch Platform: Do away with expensive, long running ERP projects. Kagami lets you launch your own customized and integrated business solutions that fit your needs, in just weeks. * Driven by Business Analysts: Kagami's AI powered auto-code visual programming platform needs just a business analyst to understand your requirement and quick-launch your desired solution of any complex functionality. * Integrated Business Processes: While you can shop any solution from our portfolio of offerings, you can also create your own custom solution that can cross over multiple functionalities without any need for integrations between different functionalities.

Website: kagamierp.com

