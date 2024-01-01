Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Selfr on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious manual tasks.

