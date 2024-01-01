WebCatalog

Athenic AI

Athenic AI

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: athenic.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Athenic AI on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Athenic AI is an analytics platform powered by AI that allows you to analyze your data using natural language questions. Athenic AI connects to your data stored in a database, data warehouse or an application like a CRM or ERP platform to answer your questions without SQL knowledge or a business analyst.

Categories:

Productivity
Other Analytics Software

Website: athenic.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Athenic AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Formula Bot

Formula Bot

formulabot.com

VobeSoft

VobeSoft

vobesoft.com

Exatom

Exatom

exatom.io

Soley

Soley

soley.io

Nuant

Nuant

nuant.com

Intelligize

Intelligize

intelligize.com

EmailAnalytics

EmailAnalytics

emailanalytics.com

Beehive AI

Beehive AI

beehive.ai

Troopr Reports

Troopr Reports

troopr.ai

Podder

Podder

podderapp.com

Wink Reports

Wink Reports

winkreports.com

Sourcetable

Sourcetable

sourcetable.com

You Might Also Like

InsightBase

InsightBase

insightbase.ai

Luminal

Luminal

getluminal.com

Generative BI

Generative BI

generativebi.com

Hansei

Hansei

hansei.app

Vanna AI

Vanna AI

vanna.ai

DataGPT

DataGPT

datagpt.com

Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI

perplexity.ai

DataLang

DataLang

datalang.io

AnswerDock

AnswerDock

answerdock.com

Capacity

Capacity

capacity.com

Kinetica

Kinetica

kinetica.com

Julius AI

Julius AI

julius.ai

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.