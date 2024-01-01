Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Kinetica on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running containerized ML models

Categories :

Website: kinetica.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kinetica. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.