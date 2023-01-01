Generative BI
app.generativebi.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Generative BI app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Your AI data analyst. Analyze data and build dashboards by asking questions. No technical knowledge needed!
Website: generativebi.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Generative BI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.