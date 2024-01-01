AnswerDock is an AI-driven analytics solution that uses Natural Language Processing to provide answers to business users' questions, allowing them to make better and faster data-driven decisions, without the need for data analysts. You can try the product free by signing up. You will be able to upload your own data and experience most of the features of AnswerDock in the free version. Using AnswerDock, business users create their own reports and dashboards by typing their questions, just like using a web search engine. For example, users can type Top 10 Sales People by growth in number of leads this quarter. AnswerDock runs the analysis and displays the optimal visualization instantly. AnswerDock runs powerful data mining algorithms to answer questions asked in natural language, such as: • What drives my conversion rate up? • Why did Sales increase yesterday? • Whats driving shipment status to be delayed? • How does PageViews affect Revenue? AnswerDock connects to a variety of sources from excel files to relational databases (Mysql, SQL Server, … ) to 3rd-party APIs such as Google Analytics .Users can create dashboards combining multiple sources, enabling them to have an integrated view on their business. Industry professionals from any business function can use AnswerDock to easily explore their company's data, using an intuitive search-like interface with no required training. AnswerDock supports professionals in Retail and Ecommerce, Finance and Insurance, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Communications and Media, Manufacturing, among other industries. AnswerDock provides a comprehensive data platform with tons of features: • Natural Language Processing • Auto Chart Selection • 30+ Interactive chart type • 50+ Customization Options • Data mining and Insights Discovery • Analysis Explanation • Custom Keywords • Automatic Data Indexing • Sharing and Collaboration • Formula-based Columns • Datasets Joins • Administration Console • Scheduled Data Loads • Export to CSV, PNG or PDF • Column, Row and Dataset Permissions • Users Management • Interactive Dashboards

Categories :

Website: answerdock.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to AnswerDock. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.