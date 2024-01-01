Unit4 is a software company that designs and delivers enterprise software and ERP applications and related professional services for people in services organizations, with a special focus on the professional services, education, public services, and nonprofit sectors. It has subsidiaries and offices in 23 countries across Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa. The company is best known for its People Experience Suite including Unit4 ERP, Unit4 Financials, Unit4 FP&A, and Unit4 Talent Management. In 2015, Unit4 announced a partnership with Microsoft to build self-driving business applications on the Microsoft Azure cloud. Unit4's software is available in either cloud or on-premises setups, with support for on-premise ending in December 2024. In 2020, the company launched a Global Channel Partner Programme to aid partners in implementing Unit4 software. Unit4's next-generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions power many of the world's mid-market organizations, bringing together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR, and FP&A to share real-time information, and deliver greater insights to help organizations become more effective.

Website: unit4.com

