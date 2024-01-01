Tellma

Tellma

Tellma ERP is the next generation ERP solution for enterprises. Designed for flexibility, cost effectiveness, and the performance to handle enterprise-grade data workloads. Tellma ERP is the product of years of research and development, it is a breakthrough solution that has solved the most difficult problem in the industry: How to design an ERP system that can handle the massive data workloads of Tier-2 enterprises as well as all their custom business rules, requirements, and processes without blowing implementation costs out of proportion. With Tellma ERP users are taking advantage of the latest trends in modern web standards, database technology and software architecture courtesy of Microsoft and Google. Tellma ERP utilizes patterns like single page applications (SPA), progressive web apps and service worker caching to achieve instant startup time and buttery smooth navigation. Tellma ERP achieves perfect scores on the Google Lighthouse benchmarking tool for websites, outperforming other ERP softwares like Odoo, ERPNext, and Microsoft Dynamics. Tellma ERP offers phased implementations and flexible deployment options including a SaaS hosting model delivered by best-in-class cloud provider Microsoft Azure. Tellma ERP can also be self-hosted both in the cloud or on a local LAN server. Regardless of an organization’s strategy, Tellma can tailor a suitable option.
Categories:
Business
ERP Systems

