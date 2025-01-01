Top Vuejobs Alternatives

Indeed

Indeed

indeed.com

Indeed is a job search app that aggregates listings from various sources, allowing users to search, apply for jobs, and manage their applications.

Naukiri

Naukiri

naukri.com

Naukri is a job search app connecting users to over 20,000 employers and millions of job listings in various industries across India.

Glassdoor

Glassdoor

glassdoor.com

Glassdoor app allows users to anonymously review companies, submit salaries, search for jobs, and access company insights to aid job seekers in their career decisions.

ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter

ziprecruiter.com

ZipRecruiter connects job seekers with employers, simplifying job searches, applicant tracking, and resume management for efficient hiring and job placement.

Handshake

Handshake

joinhandshake.com

Handshake is a recruiting platform that connects college students with job and internship opportunities, allowing them to create profiles and apply for relevant positions.

Monster

Monster

monster.com

Monster is a job search app that helps users find job opportunities, offers career advice, and provides tools for resume building and interview preparation.

Wellfound

Wellfound

wellfound.com

Wellfound is a platform connecting startups with job-seekers and angel investors, facilitating hiring and fundraising for emerging companies.

Remote

Remote

remote.com

Remote is a platform for managing payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance for employees and contractors worldwide with a flat-rate pricing model.

Job Today

Job Today

jobtoday.com

Job Today is a job search app that connects job seekers with employers in Vietnam, allowing users to apply for jobs and chat with employers quickly.

Braintrust

Braintrust

usebraintrust.com

Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.

Otta

Otta

otta.com

Otta is a job search platform that connects users with tailored job listings, provides company insights, and offers resources for career development.

Hubstaff Talent

Hubstaff Talent

talent.hubstaff.com

Hubstaff Talent is a free platform that connects companies with remote freelancers and agencies, allowing job postings and direct communication without fees.

Dice

Dice

dice.com

The Dice app is a job search platform for the tech industry, offering job listings, resume tools, and networking features for job seekers and recruiters.

Talent.com

Talent.com

talent.com

Talent.com is a recruitment app that helps businesses find qualified candidates through customized strategies and a campaign-based digital recruitment approach.

CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder

careerbuilder.com

CareerBuilder is a job search app that connects seekers with employers, offering job listings, resume tools, and career resources, plus an intuitive dashboard for managing applications.

Snagajob

Snagajob

snagajob.com

Snagajob is an app that connects hourly workers with part-time and full-time job opportunities, allowing users to apply for shifts that match their availability.

InfoJobs

InfoJobs

infojobs.net

InfoJobs is a job search app that connects users to a wide range of employment opportunities across various sectors in Spain.

Built In

Built In

builtin.com

Built In connects professionals with startup and tech job opportunities while providing industry news and resources for career development.

talent.io

talent.io

talent.io

Talent.io connects tech professionals with job opportunities in Europe, facilitating recruitment for employers and offering tools for job seekers to apply.

Idealist

Idealist

idealist.org

Idealist connects users with nonprofit job listings, volunteering opportunities, and resources for social impact and community engagement.

PowerToFly

PowerToFly

powertofly.com

PowerToFly connects professionals with job opportunities, facilitating remote work applications, networking, and career growth.

Queros

Queros

app.qureos.com

Queros is an app that generates customizable job descriptions to accurately reflect job responsibilities, helping organizations attract suitable candidates.

Jobcase

Jobcase

jobcase.com

Jobcase is a platform that helps job seekers connect, optimize their resumes, and access job listings and career advice to enhance their job search efforts.

Dr. Job

Dr. Job

drjobpro.com

Dr.Job is a job portal connecting job seekers and freelancers with employers, offering CV tools, job listings, and HR resources.

GrabJobs

GrabJobs

grabjobs.co

GrabJobs is a job search app for part-time and full-time positions in various sectors, available in Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand.

Crypto Jobs List

Crypto Jobs List

cryptojobslist.com

Crypto Jobs List connects job seekers with cryptocurrency and blockchain job opportunities, offering a regularly updated database of listings across various categories.

Zippia

Zippia

zippia.com

Zippia is a career platform that helps job seekers find job opportunities, explore career paths, and build tailored resumes using data-driven tools and insights.

Snaphunt

Snaphunt

snaphunt.com

Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that automates candidate matching and recruitment processes for companies, enhancing efficiency in sourcing and managing talent.

The Ladders

The Ladders

theladders.com

The Ladders app connects high-level professionals with high-paying job opportunities and provides tools for effective job searching.

Loopcv

Loopcv

loopcv.pro

Loopcv automates job applications by uploading your CV and applying for jobs daily, increasing interview opportunities for users.

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.