Website: uxmetrics.com

At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager, or just passionate about understanding user behavior, UX Metrics is for you. What sets us apart is our commitment to simplicity and affordability. We believe that conducting user research shouldn't be complicated or expensive. With UX Metrics, you don't need to be a seasoned UX researcher to run studies and get clear results. Our intuitive interface and step-by-step guidance ensure that even total beginners can navigate the process effortlessly. But don't be fooled by our user-friendly approach – UX Metrics is a powerful tool that caters to expert researchers as well. Seasoned professionals can leverage our advanced features to fine-tune their studies and delve deeper into user insights. With our comprehensive analysis and visualizations, you can confidently make data-driven recommendations and drive impactful design decisions. We understand the importance of affordability, especially for small teams and startups. That's why UX Metrics offers pricing plans that won't break the bank. You can access all the essential features and enjoy the benefits of our platform without draining your budget. So whether you're just starting your user research journey or have years of experience under your belt, UX Metrics is here to support you. Run your studies, get clear results, and make confident recommendations with ease. Join us today and unlock the power of user insights with the simplest and most affordable online card sorting and tree testing tool – UX Metrics.

