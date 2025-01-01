Top Ugenie Alternatives

Glue Up

glueup.com

Glue Up is a CRM platform that helps organizations manage events, memberships, and community engagement through various digital tools.

MemberPress

memberpress.com

MemberPress is a WordPress plugin that enables users to create and manage membership sites, control content access, and integrate learning management features.

GrowthZone

growthzone.com

GrowthZone is an association management software that streamlines operations, enhances member engagement, and supports membership growth through various management tools.

Neon One

neonone.com

Neon CRM is a software platform for nonprofits to manage constituents, fundraising, events, communications, and automate workflows with reporting tools.

Springly

springly.org

Springly is nonprofit management software that streamlines operations with tools for fundraising, accounting, membership, events, and communication.

Amilia

amilia.com

Amilia is a management platform for activity-based organizations that supports online registration, payment processing, membership management, and facility bookings.

Raklet

raklet.com

Raklet is a membership management platform that helps organizations manage contacts, events, payments, and communications for community engagement.

Member365

member365.com

Member365 is a membership management platform that centralizes member data, automates tasks, and enhances engagement for member-based organizations.

SheepCRM

sheepcrm.co.uk

SheepCRM is a membership management software that helps businesses organize customer data, track interactions, and improve customer relationships.

Rhythm Software

rhythmsoftware.com

Rhythm is a customizable association management system designed to meet the unique needs of different associations and enhance user experiences.

Clubistry

clubistry.com

Clubistry is a club management app for handling membership, payments, event organization, and marketing, streamlining daily operations for clubs of all sizes.

ToucanTech

toucantech.com

ToucanTech is a cloud-based platform that manages alumni and community relations for educational institutions, offering tools for communication, events, and networking.

ClubCollect

clubcollect.com

ClubCollect is an app that helps clubs manage membership fees through payment requests, reminders, and financial tracking.

Join It

joinit.com

Join It is a membership management app that helps organizations track and manage their memberships, automate payments, emails, and events through a simple interface.

Memberplanet

memberplanet.com

Memberplanet is a cloud-based app for managing memberships, events, and communication for organizations, helping them track members and streamline administrative tasks.

