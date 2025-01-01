Top Ugenie Alternatives

Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up is a CRM platform that helps organizations manage events, memberships, and community engagement through various digital tools.
MemberPress
memberpress.com
MemberPress is a WordPress plugin that enables users to create and manage membership sites, control content access, and integrate learning management features.
GrowthZone
growthzone.com
GrowthZone is an association management software that streamlines operations, enhances member engagement, and supports membership growth through various management tools.
Neon One
neonone.com
Neon CRM is a software platform for nonprofits to manage constituents, fundraising, events, communications, and automate workflows with reporting tools.
Springly
springly.org
Springly is nonprofit management software that streamlines operations with tools for fundraising, accounting, membership, events, and communication.
Amilia
amilia.com
Amilia is a management platform for activity-based organizations that supports online registration, payment processing, membership management, and facility bookings.
Raklet
raklet.com
Raklet is a membership management platform that helps organizations manage contacts, events, payments, and communications for community engagement.
Member365
member365.com
Member365 is a membership management platform that centralizes member data, automates tasks, and enhances engagement for member-based organizations.
SheepCRM
sheepcrm.co.uk
SheepCRM is a membership management software that helps businesses organize customer data, track interactions, and improve customer relationships.
Rhythm Software
rhythmsoftware.com
Rhythm is a customizable association management system designed to meet the unique needs of different associations and enhance user experiences.
Clubistry
clubistry.com
Clubistry is a club management app for handling membership, payments, event organization, and marketing, streamlining daily operations for clubs of all sizes.
ToucanTech
toucantech.com
ToucanTech is a cloud-based platform that manages alumni and community relations for educational institutions, offering tools for communication, events, and networking.
ClubCollect
clubcollect.com
ClubCollect is an app that helps clubs manage membership fees through payment requests, reminders, and financial tracking.
Join It
joinit.com
Join It is a membership management app that helps organizations track and manage their memberships, automate payments, emails, and events through a simple interface.
Memberplanet
memberplanet.com
Memberplanet is a cloud-based app for managing memberships, events, and communication for organizations, helping them track members and streamline administrative tasks.
