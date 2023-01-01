TextPai provides a minimalist online text storage service that can be widely used in text storage scenarios such as network notes, cloud notes, and web logs. It supports multi-text storage, one-click export, password protection and other functions. No registration, login and installation are required. It is permanently free. It is ready to use after opening the web page. It is compatible with computer and mobile phone access. It has a minimalist experience, convenient and fast.

Website: txtpad.cn

