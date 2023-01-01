WebCatalogWebCatalog
百度翻译

百度翻译

fanyi.baidu.com

Baidu Translation provides instant free translation services in more than 200 languages. It has web pages, APPs, and API products, and supports text translation, document translation, image translation and other special functions. It meets users' needs for word search translation, document translation, contract translation, etc., and enables full communication anytime and anywhere. world Baidu Translate (Baidu Translate), an online translation service originated in February 2013. As of April 2020, it supports 200 languages, the most out of any online translation service.

