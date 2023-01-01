WebCatalogWebCatalog
mtc.baidu.com

Baidu Mobile Cloud Testing Center, referred to as MTC (Mobile Testing Center), is the industry's leading one-stop testing service platform for mobile applications. It provides testing services covering the entire product life cycle for enterprises and developers, including compatibility testing, functional testing, Core testing services such as remote real-machine debugging, security testing, and massive user experience testing solve the cost, technology, and efficiency issues faced by enterprises during mobile application testing. Baidu Mobile Cloud Testing Center (MTC) is an industry-leading one-stop testing service platform for mobile applications, providing testing services covering the entire life cycle of products for enterprises and developers, including compatibility testing, functional testing, Core testing services such as remote real-device debugging, security testing, and massive user experience testing can solve the cost, technical and efficiency problems faced by enterprises in the process of mobile application testing.

