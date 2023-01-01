WebCatalog

中国新闻网

中国新闻网

China News Network is a well-known Chinese news portal and one of the most important original content providers of Chinese news information on the global Internet. Relying on China News Service's global editorial network, it provides diversified information services such as text, pictures, and videos to netizens and online media 24 hours a day quickly and accurately. In terms of news reporting, China News Service's dynamic news is timely and accurate, and its explanatory reporting angles are unique. Its articles have been widely reproduced by domestic and foreign online media.

