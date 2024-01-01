Huanqiu.com is China's leading international information portal and a key central news website with independent editing and editing rights. Global Times adheres to the international vision of Global Times, strives to report news in a timely, objective, authoritative and independent manner, and is committed to applying cutting-edge Internet technology to provide Chinese Internet users in the era of globalization with information services and interactive communities related to international life. In the future, we will be committed to building a global online life platform and becoming a bridge for communication and exchange between China and the world.

Website: huanqiu.com

