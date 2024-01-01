Pacific Technology is a professional IT portal that provides news, reviews, shopping guides and other content on various digital, hardware, smart home, automotive technology and other aspects. Founded in 2000, this website is one of the earliest IT professional portals in China, with a large amount of the latest technology information and in-depth reports every day. It covers all aspects of the IT industry and is an important information source for digital enthusiasts and technology enthusiasts. Judging from the content of the website, Pacific Technology has certain influence and authority in the domestic IT field.

Website: pconline.com.cn

