YoudaoDict

NetEase Youdao is China's leading intelligent learning company, committed to providing 100% user-oriented learning products and services. Founded in 2006, Youdao has created a series of word-of-mouth popular learning tool products that are popular among users, such as: NetEase Youdao Dictionary, Youdao Premium Courses, Youdao Translator, Youdao Cloud Notes, etc. In 2014, NetEase Youdao announced its official entry into the Internet education industry. In April 2018, NetEase Youdao completed its first strategic financing, with a post-investment valuation of US$1.12 billion, making it one of the unicorns. In October 2019, NetEase Youdao successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange with the stock code "DAO", becoming the first independently listed company of NetEase Group.

Website: cidian.youdao.com

