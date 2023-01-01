Qzone is a social network with hundreds of millions of users. It is the online home for QQ users and one of the core platforms of Tencent Group. You can play games, dress up, upload photos, write stories, and write diaries. Yellow Diamond Nobles can also change their clothes for free and have many privileges. QQ Space is also committed to building Tencent’s open platform and working with third-party developers and entrepreneurs to provide excellent and personalized social services for hundreds of millions of Chinese netizens.

Website: qzone.qq.com

