Alibaba 1688 is a professional B2B e-commerce wholesale purchasing platform, gathering a large number of Taobao sellers, Tmall mall sellers, Weidian sellers, WeChat business sellers, Qianniu users, Wangwang sellers (Wangxin), and offline entrepreneurs to get rich. For wholesale sellers in Yiwu, downloading the Alibaba APP on your mobile phone can also help micro-business and micro-store online shopping identify and select goods, recruit investors and join, support dropshipping, clothing wholesale and other businesses. Users can find sources of goods in various categories on the platform (fashionable women's clothing, men's clothing, mother and baby, home decoration and building materials, toys, household items, daily necessities, mobile phone case wholesale, etc.).

Website: 1688.com

