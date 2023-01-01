Achieve career dreams It is now popular to ask internal employees on Shangmaimai. Maimai—a workplace content community used by 110 million company employees, with real-name professional certification endorsement. Internal employees located in different industries and companies provide you with unique and valuable first-hand information. No matter what stage of your career development you are at, you can come and hear what everyone has to say. Salary secrets, offer comparisons, company atmosphere... Ask internal employees on Shangmaimai, and there will always be someone to answer what you want to know; mid-life crisis, career bottlenecks, transition breakups... there will always be people who are experiencing or have experienced what you have experienced. , communicate with them Get inspiration and help below, and let the valuable experience of predecessors become an important reference for you. Not only that, in this workplace content community with "real-name professional certification", through friendly exchanges and mutual assistance with employees from different companies, it will be easier for you to expand your workplace contacts and build a high-quality network. No matter business negotiations, exchanges and cooperation, or job recruitment, it will be easier and more efficient.

Website: maimai.cn

