Tencent Docs is an online document that can be collaborated by multiple people. Word, Excel and PPT documents can be edited at the same time and saved in the cloud in real time. Document access and editing permissions can be set for QQ and WeChat friends, and multiple versions of Word, Excel and PPT document templates are supported.

Website: docs.qq.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 腾讯文档. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.