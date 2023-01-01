Tutanota is an end-to-end encrypted email software and freemium hosted secure email service. Its business model excludes earning money through advertisement relying solely on donations and Premium subscriptions. The motto of the service "einfach.sicher.mailen" means "easy.secure.mailing". As of March 2017, Tutanota's owners claimed to have over 2 million users of the product.

Website: tutanota.com

