Pobuca Connect

Pobuca Connect

app.pobu.ca

Upgrade your team with a versatile contact management app, convert your multiple business contact lists into one unified address book and access it from the web, mobile, or even inside Outlook and Gmail. Add custom fields and tags to organize your contacts, track activities, set tasks, and automatically enrich your contacts using LinkedIn and email signatures. Trial and freemium version available to experience it today!

Website: pobu.ca

