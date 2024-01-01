Viur offers an easy and quick way to connect to databases, services and files, explore data, create metrics and KPIs and share them with the team. All this in a SaaS cloud solution that can access data even behind a company firewall. It doesn't require advanced technical expertise, or knowledge in programming languages, to connect to the data sources and create insights.

viurdata.com

