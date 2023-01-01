With your iCloud Mail account, you can send, receive, and organize email. When you set up your devices for iCloud Mail, you can also access your iCloud Mail account using the Mail app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac computer, or using Microsoft Outlook on a Windows computer. No matter which device you use, the changes are updated everywhere. Important: If your Apple ID doesn’t end with @icloud.com, @me.com, or @mac.com, you must set up an @icloud.com email address before you can use Mail on iCloud.com.

Website: icloud.com

