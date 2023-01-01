WebCatalog
RMail

RMail

rmail.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for RMail on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

RMail is the most secure email service, provide peace-of-mind with end-to-end encryption. Our apps make it easy to use and protect your emails.

Website: rmail.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to RMail. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Disroot Mail

Disroot Mail

disroot.org

Tresorit

Tresorit

tresorit.com

Telegram

Telegram

telegram.org

Email Validation

Email Validation

emailvalidation.io

Qwant Junior

Qwant Junior

qwantjunior.com

Mutant Mail

Mutant Mail

mutantmail.com

Rewind

Rewind

rewind.com

Firefox Relay

Firefox Relay

relay.firefox.com

Cyberimpact

Cyberimpact

cyberimpact.com

Posteo

Posteo

posteo.de

OperaDDS

OperaDDS

operadds.com

Zoho ZeptoMail

Zoho ZeptoMail

zoho.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy