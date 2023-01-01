TrulySmall

WebCatalog

A time-saving accounting application that automates bookkeeping tasks for small business owners. Using machine learning, Kashoo categorizes and reconciles expenses with bank and credit card transactions, and provides accurate, complete, and real-time reports in one-click. In addition to automatic reconciling, Kashoo also provides OCR and receipt-matching. Simply drop an image of a receipt in the Inbox and Kashoo will automatically match it to a transaction.

