Toggl Track (formerly Toggl) is a time tracking app operated by Toggl OÜ, headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, that offers online time tracking and reporting services through their website along with mobile and desktop applications. Toggl Track tracks time blocks optionally labeled with a task, a project, and tags. Time can be tracked through a start/stop button, manual entry, or dragging and resizing time blocks in a calendar view. With the browser extension, Toggl Track has time tracking integrations with over 100 websites.

Website: toggl.com

