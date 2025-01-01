Top TestGorilla Alternatives

Indeed

indeed.com

Indeed is a job search app that aggregates listings from various sources, allowing users to search, apply for jobs, and manage their applications.

HackerRank

hackerrank.com

HackerRank is a platform for evaluating and hiring software developers through coding assessments and skill tests in various programming languages.

Moodle

moodle.org

Moodle is an open-source learning management system for online education, offering customizable course management and user roles for diverse educational environments.

HireVue

hirevue.com

HireVue is a hiring platform offering video interviews, assessments, and AI tools to streamline the recruitment process for enterprises.

CodeSignal

codesignal.com

CodeSignal is a platform for assessing developers' coding skills through online challenges and tests, supporting over 70 programming languages.

Metaview

metaview.ai

Metaview provides data and analytics to improve interview consistency and quality, helping interviewers deliver better candidate experiences and streamline hiring.

HackerEarth

hackerearth.com

HackerEarth is a coding assessment platform that enables tech recruiters to evaluate candidates through coding tests and practical challenges across multiple languages and skills.

Bob HR

hibob.com

Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.

Braintrust

usebraintrust.com

Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.

CoderPad

coderpad.io

CoderPad is a platform for conducting live coding interviews and assessments, allowing candidates to write and run code in real-time across multiple programming languages.

Breezy HR

breezy.hr

Breezy HR is a cloud-based recruitment tool that streamlines hiring by automating tasks like resume screening, candidate tracking, and interview scheduling.

iMocha

imocha.io

iMocha is a platform for assessing technical skills, facilitating talent acquisition and development through tests, interviews, and skill gap analysis.

Codility

codility.com

Codility is an online platform for evaluating programming skills through coding tests, live interviews, and tools to reduce bias in hiring.

Karat

karat.com

Karat is an app that enhances technical hiring processes through quality interviews, candidate features, and data-driven insights.

Glider AI

glider.ai

Glider AI is a skill intelligence platform that provides tools for virtual assessments and candidate evaluations to improve hiring processes across various industries.

Searchie

searchie.io

Searchie helps users create, organize, and share various types of content, including digital courses and membership sites.

Canditech

canditech.io

Canditech is an online pre-employment assessment platform that evaluates candidates' technical and soft skills through customizable job simulations and various assessment types.

Evalgator

evalgator.com

Evalgator is a web-based platform for evaluating job candidates through various question formats, offering automated results and real-time performance insights.

Mettl

mettl.com

Mettl is an online assessment platform for evaluating candidates' technical and soft skills, supporting various hiring needs with customizable tests and proctoring.

Filtered

filtered.ai

Filtered is an app that automates hiring technical talent by using customized job simulations to evaluate candidates' skills before interviews.

ZenHR

zenhr.com

ZenHR is a cloud-based HR management software designed for the MENA region, streamlining payroll, attendance, and compliance with local labor laws.

Interviewer.AI

interviewer.ai

Interviewer.AI automates candidate pre-screening with AI video interviews, offers resume matching, and supports remote assessments for efficient hiring.

Hireflix

hireflix.com

Hireflix is a one-way video interviewing platform that simplifies recruitment by allowing candidates to record interviews without scheduling or downloads.

HiPeople

hipeople.io

HiPeople is an automated talent assessment tool that streamlines screening and reference checks to improve hiring decisions using data-driven insights.

Vocal Video

vocalvideo.com

Vocal Video is a platform for easily collecting, editing, and sharing video testimonials for marketing and communication purposes.

Spark Hire

sparkhire.com

Spark Hire is a video interviewing platform that enables businesses to conduct one-way and live interviews efficiently, streamlining the hiring process.

Workable

workable.com

Workable is an applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment, enhances candidate sourcing, and facilitates team collaboration for businesses.

Skillspace

skillspace.ai

Skillspace.ai automates skill assessments for hiring engineers and data scientists, offering coding challenges, project evaluations, and proctoring for remote assessments.

Vizzy

vizzy.com

Vizzy is a recruitment platform that enhances early career hiring by allowing candidates to create interactive profiles that showcase their skills and personalities.

VidCruiter

vidcruiter.com

VidCruiter is a video interviewing platform offering pre-recorded and live interviews, customizable workflows, and support for global recruitment.

