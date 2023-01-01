WebCatalog

Website: teamgate.com

Teamgate is the simply smart Sales CRM with the strength to power your success. Armed with a series of intelligent integrated features; such as Mailchimp, Zendesk, Quickbooks, Zapier and a multitude of others, the award-winning Teamgate software provides your sales team with both the simplicity and the strength to organically grow your business. For three years in a row, Teamgate has been recognized internationally and has received a host of awards acknowledging its exceptional customer service and support, its user-friendly interface, and has additionally been included among the leaders in the world of Sales CRM software.

