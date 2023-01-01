TeamDynamix offers IT Service Management (ITSM) with Project Portfolio Management (PPM) on a combined platform together with enterprise integration and workflow via iPaaS - integration platform as a service. This is a codeless platform that can easily expand to Marketing, Facilities, HR and other areas - without any coding or scripting. TeamDynamix can help improve IT service delivery with support for ITIL, drive better project outcomes and drive digital transformation.

Website: teamdynamix.com

