Top Social Media Listening Tools
Social media listening tools offer essential functionality for monitoring, tracking, and gathering pertinent content across various social media platforms. These tools are invaluable for social media, marketing, and communications teams, aiding in trend identification, competitor tracking, and understanding customer sentiment. Additionally, researchers leverage these tools to gather insights into social trends, while media outlets utilize them to spot breaking news stories. Social media listening software empowers marketers to personalize content based on specific user demographics, pinpoint influential thought leaders, and promptly respond to both positive and negative mentions. These tools often support monitoring posts in multiple languages and regions, enabling businesses to tailor advertisements to local audiences. The primary objectives of social media listening products include providing demographic insights, evaluating social media presence, mitigating negative mentions, engaging users, and enhancing brand reputation. Furthermore, the data obtained from these tools typically complements social media analytics software. Features commonly found in social media listening products include monitoring capabilities for various languages and countries, sentiment analysis, trend identification, and influencer identification. Additionally, these tools may integrate with social media management software or be included as part of social media suites. For a product to be classified under the Social Media Listening category, it must: * Listen for specific mentions across multiple social media platforms. * Identify trending topics or phrases relevant to the user's interests. * Analyze and report on customer sentiment regarding specific topics or brands. * Organize and manage customer information effectively for actionable insights. * Identify influential thought leaders and key influencers within relevant communities or industries. Products meeting these criteria are essential for businesses and organizations aiming to stay informed, engaged, and responsive in the dynamic realm of social media.
Tumblr
tumblr.com
Tumblr (stylized as tumblr and pronounced "tumbler") is an American microblogging and social networking website founded by David Karp in 2007 and currently owned by Automattic. The service allows users to post multimedia and other content to a short-form blog. Users can follow other users' blogs. Bl...
Feedly
feedly.com
Welcome to Feedly — the platform where businesses and curious minds stay ahead of the curve! We’re passionate about helping teams track competitors, discover new trends, and research emerging security threats. Feedly AI is a collection of machine learning models that automatically gather, analyze, ...
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Too many brands suck at social. Yours doesn’t have to. It starts with the right tools. Thousands of brands rely on Hootsuite’s platform and solutions to launch brilliant social campaigns, deliver 5-star social commerce experiences, and manage all their customer conversations in one place. But tool...
Planoly
planoly.com
Planoly is a social media content planner trusted by over 8 million content creators to build your following on social. Leverage comprehensive content creator tools to manage every piece of your social strategy and grow your business. From powerful AI caption generation to content inspiration, Plano...
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. With a full suite of social media management solutions, Sprout of...
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
Revamp your social media & content strategy with ContentStudio – the ultimate powerhouse for businesses, agencies, and marketers. Streamline your content creation process and amplify your online presence. ContentStudio isn't just another tool; it's a complete solution for elevating your content mark...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can b...
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
Agorapulse is the social media hub for ROI-driven marketing teams. Social media is the most powerful lever for driving brand recognition, generating leads, and increasing sales. Agorapulse's patent-pending Social Media ROI dashboard and powerful social media management features supercharge teams to ...
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
The Tool That Feels Like a Marketing Team Tailwind automates the most difficult parts of your social media marketing so you can grow smarter and faster. Save time with content creation, scheduling, and publishing for Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook. Official Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest part...
Sendible
sendible.com
Sendible is the leading social media management platform for agencies looking to manage social media more effectively for their clients. The Sendible platform brings all your social networks together into a centralised hub and is the easiest way to execute a winning social media strategy for multipl...
Brandwatch Social Media Management
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Social Media Management, previously Falcon.io, is a leading solution for social media monitoring, advertising, publishing, audience and performance analytics, and managing customer data. Brandwatch Social Media Management enables brands to explore the full potential of digital marketing a...
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker is the Consumer Intelligence Acceleration platform for brands to drive business impact and revenue. Recognized as a Leader in Consumer Intelligence and Social Listening, Talkwalker's platform combines a multitude of internal and external data sources with AI powered by Blue Silk™ technolo...
Snoopreport
snoopreport.com
Snoopreport is the Instagram monitoring tool that tracks user actions on Instagram as likes, comments and follows. The service provides user activity data in weekly and monthly PDF reports, all user actions in CSV for in-depth analytics and group reports for the user group behavior research
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
Iconosquare is a powerful analytics and management platform for social media marketers. Businesses and agencies easily manage and report their performance on their social media accounts. Whether it's Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or TikTok. Here's how Iconosquare can help you: * In-depth ...
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole helps marketers measure, improve and report on the impact they're making on social media. Keyhole’s social listening, influencer tracking and social media analytics products help marketers improve their social media strategy, and prove their impact to colleagues and clients. Keyhole’s easy...
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...
Exolyt
exolyt.com
Exolyt is a TikTok Analytics and Social Intelligence Tool offering comprehensive coverage on everything related to organic TikTok content: audience demographics, latest trends, account monitoring, influencer campaigns, and more, powered by its social listening and monitoring features. It is built ...
Sociality.io
sociality.io
Sociality.io is an all-in-one social media management platform trusted by global businesses, digital agencies, and enterprises since 2015. Our's main aim is to facilitate social media management workflows by developing meaningful connections on social media by enabling a more efficient teamwork expe...
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives ...
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. is a self-service cloud based business intelligence application software company based in Los Angeles, California. The company is known for its creation of the business dashboard app, designed to analyze, transform and report data from different integrated sources of business intelligence...
Awario
awario.com
Awario is a social media & web monitoring tool that will help you track brand mentions, monitor competitors, find sales opportunities and influencers, and engage with your audience online.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
The fastest, most reliable all-in-one PR and earned media platform featuring global media monitoring, a media contact database and robust analytics. Search results are easily analyzed, turned into actionable data and shared using Critical Mention's comprehensive Earned Media Suite. 24/7/365 customer...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Find the content that performs best. Collaborate with the influencers who matter. Use our content insights to generate ideas, create high-performing content, monitor your performance and identify influencers. BuzzSumo powers the strategies of 500k+ marketers, with content marketing data on 8b arti...
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 Brand24 is one of the most advanced social media monitoring tools with AI-powered reports and insights. Thousands of companies of all sizes use Brand24 to identify and analyze online conversations about their brands, products, and competitors across the web. Brand24 empowers its users to sta...
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor...
Netvibes
netvibes.com
Netvibes is the Dashboard of Everything, delivering social media and brand monitoring, news aggregation, drag-and-drop analytics and data visualization—all in one easy-to-use and fully customizable platform. Netvibes’ personalized dashboards enable users to listen, learn and act on everything that m...
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
Statusbrew is a social media management platform built around team collaboration; it’s the easiest place to work, discuss, decide, and deliver the best social media experience for your audience. All your social media channels, posts, comments, and messages are now available in one place, not scatte...
eclincher
eclincher.com
eclincher is truly a powerful one-stop-shop social media management platform, helping you master your online brand reach and reputation. eclincher offers: planning, publishing with multi-channel post editing, visual calendar, advanced scheduling, automation with smart queues, RSS feeds auto publishi...
Dataminr
dataminr.com
Dataminr puts real-time AI and public data to work for our clients, generating relevant and actionable alerts for global corporations, public sector agencies, newsrooms, and NGOs. Dataminr's leading AI platform detects the earliest signals of high-impact events and emerging risks from vast amounts o...
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial is a social media management solution for businesses with multiple locations and profiles. Manage all your publishing, advertising, engagement, reviews, and reporting from one centralized platform MavSocial provides the unique ability for multi-location businesses to quickly and easily cre...
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archivi...
Mention
mention.com
Mention is a social media marketing solution enabling brands and agencies to understand audience perception across social media and the web while also offering the ability to organize their social media campaigns. By using Mention you can easily monitor what is being said online about a brand or a p...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. Sprinklr Serv...
SentiOne
sentione.com
SentiOne is an AI Customer Service Automation Platform. The tool monitors the internet (social media, portals, forums, and blogs) globally using proprietary algorithms, collects public mentions, and automatically analyses them for consumer insights. The integrated interaction module allows customer ...
Oktopost
oktopost.com
B2B Social Media Management Platform to manage, monitor & measure all of your social media activities. Reach your B2B marketing goals. Book A Demo.Oktopost enables B2B marketing teams to amplify their brand on social media and measure the real impact of social on the business. Oktopost's social m...
Khoros
khoros.com
Khoros Marketing enables clients to simplify their complex social marketing operation to build and protect their brand. Khoros Marketing offers customers: * Social Marketing: Orchestrate, govern, engage, and measure integrated social campaigns in an easy-to-configure and highly adaptable platform. ...
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected...
Audiense
audiense.com
Everything you need to understand audiences & get better marketing results, social media results, influencer results, media strategies, growth strategies or return on ad spend. Put consumer segmentation and cultural insights at the centre of your strategy and give your teams the ability to understa...
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions is the most effective method of monitoring your brand on the Internet. It is the tool that searches all the digital corners for the mentions of your brand or relevant keyword for your business. Here are some of the things you can do with BrandMentions: - Get real-time notifications on ...
Onlypult
onlypult.com
Social media has become an important avenue for interacting with your fans and customers. People like to connect with your brand on another level because they want to feel like they're a part of your community. Did you know that people are on social media 1 in every 5 minutes? Don't miss out on cap...
SocialWeaver
socialweaver.com
SocialWeaver makes it easy to schedule never-ending content, increase engagement, and listen to customers’ impressions of you and your competitors.
FollowersAnalysis
followersanalysis.com
FollowersAnalysis is a Twitter analytics tool which fetches tweets, followers and following data of any public Twitter account, analyse that data and provide very intuitive analytics.
Quid
quid.com
Quid stands at the forefront of AI-driven consumer and market intelligence. Quid's generative AI provides organizations with an unparalleled, holistic insight into customer context. Beyond just capturing data, Quid enables organizations to see data through the lens of the future. By moving beyond da...
Spica Media
spica.media
We provide you with comprehensive media monitoring across social media, newspapers, magazines, TV, radio, and online news, with valuable analytics and reports to help you enhance your performance.
Determ
determ.com
Determ, previously Mediatoolkit, is an AI-powered online media monitoring solution. It helps inform better business decisions based on real-time consumer, competitor, and market insights. Determ tracks keywords or phrases across 100+ million sources in any language or location to identify relevant m...
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
Drive your marketing campaigns on social networks and on your website, generating leads. Monitor your social networks and perform Social Listening, Brand Monitoring, and real-time content curation. * Grow your digital audience and get qualified leads with simple interactive content through your app...
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz is an award winning social media analytics and engagement platform, which can be effectively deployed to listen and respond to online buzz created by the brand and assess effectiveness of a given marketing campaign. Locobuzz not only helps in 'Listening' to social media but also 'Engaging' ...
GetSocial
getsocial.io
GetSocial is a content analytics platform that helps marketers measure, promote and amplify their best content. GetSocial works with over 150.000 websites around the world and have stellar customers such as Adobe, Sky, and WWF. GetSocial developed the Four A's of Social Framework <> ACTIVATE * Get...
Verint
verint.com
Verint Messaging™ is a purpose-built solution for integrating messaging into the digital customer journey and facilitating conversations with customers via messaging and social channels at-scale. Providing a digital customer engagement solution for messaging channels, Verint combines agent and virtu...
Heepsy
heepsy.com
Heepsy is an influencer marketing platform designed for brands and agencies. Get access to millions of influencers from around the globe, plus the tools you need to find the right one for your social media campaigns. Find influencers on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Filter your search by location, ...
NapoleonCat
napoleoncat.com
Moderate, publish, analyze, grow – with an all-in-one social media management platform that connects your teams and untangles your workflows. Your search for a reliable, all-in-one social media management tool ends here. * Manage multiple social media channels. * Automate customer service. * Schedu...
Buzzmonitor
buzzmonitor.com.br
Discover Buzzmonitor: Social media monitoring, multichannel service, post scheduling, analytics, real-time dashboards, influencers and more.
BrandBastion
brandbastion.com
Easily monitor and manage all your social media conversations with BrandBastion Lite. Our AI-powered platform simplifies comment management by analyzing sentiment, detecting spam and hate speech, and identifying the messages that require a response from your brand. BrandBastion Lite covers ads and ...
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Taggbox is the best UGC platform that helps marketers to increase user engagement, build trust, and grow conversions with solutions to discover curate and display user-generated content across all marketing touchpoints. It empowers marketing strategies with brand advocacy & social interactions among...
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
NewsWhip is a predictive media insights platform that helps comms and insights professionals to proactively monitor and defend their brand’s reputation. We track web coverage and all the major social networks in real-time, helping you quantify cross-platform coverage and forecast the impact it will ...
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
NewsWhip is a predictive media insights platform that helps comms and insights professionals to proactively monitor and defend their brand’s reputation. We track web coverage and all the major social networks in real-time, helping you quantify cross-platform coverage and forecast the impact it will ...
Reputation
reputation.com
Reputation is the only platform that empowers companies to fulfill their brand promise by measuring, managing, and scaling their reputation performance in real-time, everywhere. Functioning as a business’ eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation AI-po...
Rival IQ
rivaliq.com
Rival IQ delivers analytics and competitive insights to help digital marketers make informed decisions, improve results, and better understand competitors. Using benchmarks and comparative analysis, Rival IQ enables digital marketers to uncover new opportunities, identify trends, and track results a...
Socialinsider
socialinsider.io
Simplified and straightforward social media analytics for busy marketers. Socialinsider combines social intelligence, analytics, benchmarking and listening into one single platform. Optimize your social media strategy. Get advanced analytics and in-depth listening insights. Level up your social m...