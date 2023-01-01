Hootsuite is a social media management platform, created by Ryan Holmes in 2008. The system's user interface takes the form of a dashboard, and supports social network integrations for Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. Based in Vancouver, Hootsuite has close to 1,000 staff members in 13 locations, including Toronto, Bucharest and Mexico City. The company has more than 16 million users in over 175 countries.

Website: hootsuite.com

