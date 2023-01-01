WebCatalog
Netvibes

Netvibes

netvibes.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Netvibes on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

NETVIBES provides data science capabilities that reveal information intelligence for users to gain insights that enable industry innovation & drive performance.

Website: netvibes.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Netvibes. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Udacity

Udacity

udacity.com

Krater AI

Krater AI

krater.ai

Vet2Pet

Vet2Pet

vetsource.com

Cint

Cint

cint.com

ImplantBase

ImplantBase

implantbase.com

We360 AI

We360 AI

we360.ai

CB Insights

CB Insights

cbinsights.com

OpenDoc AI

OpenDoc AI

opendoc.ai

Confirm

Confirm

confirmhr.com

Flexmls

Flexmls

flexmls.com

TealBook

TealBook

tealbook.com

M-Lab Speed Test

M-Lab Speed Test

measurementlab.net

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy