Cyfe, Inc. is a self-service cloud based business intelligence application software company based in Los Angeles, California. The company is known for its creation of the business dashboard app, designed to analyze, transform and report data from different integrated sources of business intelligence. It is a freemium application to track and monitor all business metrics in one single place. While its core markets are still located in United States, Cyfe has been expanding globally and now operates in 15 countries worldwide.

Website: cyfe.com

