Top Proposal Software
Proposal software is crafted to streamline and automate the proposal and Request for Proposal (RFP) processes within sales operations. Sales professionals leverage the capabilities of proposal software, including the rapid generation of documents in various file formats, seamless document sharing across multiple channels, and meticulous tracking of the impact of RFP and proposal documents on sales success. Recognizing proposals as pivotal initial steps in business relationships, sales teams use proposal software to ensure the inclusion of valuable and tailored content that aligns with customer profiles and needs. These tools are typically employed in sales or partnership contexts, leading to common integrations with CRM software, CPQ software, e-signature software, and accounting software.
Submit New App
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc is American software company providing SaaS software. The platform provides sales processes software. PandaDoc is based in San Francisco, California with main offices in Minsk, Belarus and St. Petersburg, Florida. document automation software as a service with built-in electronic signatures...
Fiverr Workspace
workspace.fiverr.com
The best client management tool for freelancers and small business. Smarter Invoicing, Proposals, Time Tracking, Payments & Contracts Formerly AND.CO.
Dropbox DocSend
docsend.com
Dropbox DocSend helps business professionals like you to securely share and control the content that drives your business forward. Dropbox DocSend's powerful link-based system makes it easy to set security preferences for each stakeholder, receive notifications each time someone views your file, ana...
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bulletproof contracts, e-signing, proposals & invoicing software used by 200000+ top freelancers. Get peace of mind & focus on your work.
Better Proposals
betterproposals.io
Better Proposals streamlines your entire sales process with modern, on-brand digital documents. Forget about using multiple platforms thanks to its integrations, tracking, analytics, and legally binding digital signatures. With 200+ pre-written and pre-designed templates for proposals, contracts, si...
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your adm...
RFPIO
rfpio.com
RFPIO provides RFP software that helps you improve the sales proposal process. Schedule a Demo to immediately reduce your RFP response time.
Qwilr
qwilr.com
Increase deal velocity, get buyer insights from content, and give reps more time to sell. How? Turn sales material into beautiful, automated web pages. Build a memorable sales experience with the perfect proposal, pitch, sales quote, customer onboarding page and more. Every Qwilr page you send is a ...
Canopy
canopytax.com
Canopy is a cloud-based accounting practice management software that includes CRM, document management, a client portal app, workflow, payments, time and billing.
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard is the video tool built for virtual selling. It makes it easy to record and send videos that add a personal touch at all stages of the sales cycle–from prospecting to proposals. Backed by powerful video analytics and integrations, Vidyard is trusted by thousands of virtual sales and marketin...
Proposify
proposify.com
Proposify is the online proposal software that gives you control and visibility into the most important stage of your sales process. The close. From deal design to sign-off, get the confidence and flexibility to dominate deals. Create impressive sales documents that stay consistent and error-free. R...
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
SalesRabbit’s software helps field sales teams operate faster and smarter. Their solutions address all the major pain points of sales organizations with digital tools. Features like lead and area management, rep performance tracking, digital contracts, lead generation, and more. They also offer mult...
Quotient
quotientapp.com
Thousands of businesses choose Quotient to deliver 5-star quotes to their customers. Quotient organizes your sales process and makes you look good.
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need ...
Quoter
quoter.com
IT Sales Quoting Software will never be the same. Quote to cash platform that helps IT Service Providers save time & supercharge revenues. Upgrade your quote-to-cash process today. Send winning sales quotes in minutes. Quoter is online quoting software for sales teams. Our easy-to-use platform, aut...
ClientPoint
clientpoint.net
Our enterprise platform helps you easily manage business relationship workspaces for each of your prospects, customers and partners, where you can schedule, meet and share materials all in one place. Nurture leads more effectively, propose & close deals faster, and onboard & serve clients better. Fr...
Nusii
nusii.com
Proposal software for creative agencies and online businesses. Stop fighting with Word, Google Docs, and unruly PDF’s. Nusii is the fastest way to close your next deal. With professional proposal templates, notification system, proposal tracking, and online signing, we know we can help your business...
Momenteo
momenteo.com
Momenteo is a user-friendly solution meant for you. Simply keep track of your work done, expenses and travels in our beautiful calendar and let our free software generate your accounting.
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub delivers a complete quote-to-revenue solution designed to drive sales processes forward faster. As the only low-code commerce engine that balances customizability with business agility, DealHub empowers mid-market and enterprise leaders to streamline their teams and processes, execute deals ...
Loopio
loopio.com
Loopio help businesses supercharge and scale their response process for RFPs, RFIs, Security Questionnaires, and more, helping automate and streamline this manual and time-consuming process. It all starts with our approach to content management, which gives your team on-demand access to the informat...
Scaido.io
scaido.io
A service for automating business sales processes, which speeds up and simplifies the preparation of quotes, estimates and commercial proposals, in conjunction with your CRM system, like Pipedrive or HubSpot
CV Partner
cvpartner.com
CV Partner is a SaaS tool to automate how you manage CV Resumes and Case Studies for bids and proposals. With CV Partner, you can tailor your company's CV Resumes and past projects/cases for tenders, bids or RFPs. Also, the tool allow for effortless tailoring and exporting of CVs and Case Studies to...
Apropo
apropo.io
Apropo is a proposal automation tool specifically for software development companies and specialists. Make your project estimates more accurate, win more deals and never miss the budget again thanks to real-time estimate vs. reality reporting.
Pricefx
pricefx.com
For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to pric...
RELAYTO
relayto.com
How do you 100X you content? RELAYTO is the #1 Interactive Experience platform that transforms your static content (PDFs, MP4s, images) into engaging interactive experiences, enabling viewers to choose their own path and self-educate. Check out our own RELAYTO-powered buying experience that started ...
Upwex
upwex.io
Browser extension that uses AI to improve results for freelancers and companies on Upwork. AI Tools for Upwork: job rating, proposal generation and CRM sync.
Ansarada
ansarada.com
Always achieve the best outcome with Ansarada's advanced Virtual Data Room solutions. Leave legacy data rooms behind & join the world's top dealmakers now.
WBudget
wbudget.io
WBudget is an all-in-one web platform to create, edit and send quotes and sales proposals. It is a flexible platform that allows several integrations with other business applications through Zapier and Webhooks, empowering companies of all types and sizes. The average WBudget user creates and sends ...
uman.ai
uman.ai
By utilizing uman's AI assistant, companies can streamline key business functions such as proposal creation, client support and employee onboarding. It breaks down data barriers silos and boosts accessibility and reusability of information within the company. The result is less stress for sales, pre...
Fresh Proposals
freshproposals.com
Fresh Proposals is online proposal management tool that allows sales team to craft stunning proposals with interactive quotes and eSignature to impress prospects. Use proposal insights to close more deals.
Minoa
minoa.io
Minoa is a San Francisco based value enablement platform helping sales teams to build business cases that drive higher sales efficiency and bigger deals. In times where procurement and finance teams are scrutinizing more deals, delivering ROI and a strong business case is more important than ever. S...
Clientary
clientary.com
Clientary is a full-suite app for your team to manage projects, hours, proposals, leads, invoices, payments, staff, and clients. Stop wrestling with one-off doc files, templates, and disconnected apps. Clientary helps you streamline client lifecycles from proposals and estimates, to time tracking, i...
Quick FPA
quickfpa.com
Quick FPA's free estimation tools will help you create a detailed project scope in very little time and ensure that your project stays within the budget.
Storydoc
storydoc.com
Storydoc is the leading alternative to static PDFs and presentations for business professionals. From pitch decks and one-pagers to long-form reports and proposals, Storydoc makes it easy to create beautiful and engaging decks using AI. With powerful integrations to your sales and marketing tools, y...