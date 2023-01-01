Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Proposeful on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Proposeful is the perfect solution to send proposals and contracts, track when clients open them and close sales faster with electronic signature.

Website: proposeful.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Proposeful. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.