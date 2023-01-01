WebCatalog

CV Partner

CV Partner

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: cvpartner.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for CV Partner on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

CV Partner is a SaaS tool to automate how you manage CV Resumes and Case Studies for bids and proposals. With CV Partner, you can tailor your company's CV Resumes and past projects/cases for tenders, bids or RFPs. Also, the tool allow for effortless tailoring and exporting of CVs and Case Studies to Word, PowerPoint and PDF, including client and bid specific templates 'at the touch of a button'. Customers who use CV Partner say they spend 50% less time updating, finding, tailoring and formatting CV Resumes and Case Studies, and is used by leading brands in the professional services industry such as PWC, Sweco, DLA Piper, Atkins, Capgemini, WSP, BDO, Multiconsult, to name just a few.

Website: cvpartner.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CV Partner. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

zoho.com

PandaDoc

PandaDoc

pandadoc.com

Fiverr Workspace

Fiverr Workspace

workspace.fiverr.com

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Dropbox DocSend

Dropbox DocSend

docsend.com

Accelo

Accelo

accelo.com

Better Proposals

Better Proposals

betterproposals.io

RFPIO

RFPIO

rfpio.com

Canopy

Canopy

canopytax.com

Qwilr

Qwilr

qwilr.com

Quotient

Quotient

quotientapp.com

You Might Also Like

Aspose

Aspose

aspose.app

Josie

Josie

josielabs.com

Atticus

Atticus

atticus.io

VisualCV

VisualCV

visualcv.com

Scholarcy

Scholarcy

scholarcy.com

Automata

Automata

byautomata.io

Darrow AI

Darrow AI

darrow.ai

ComputerWeekly

ComputerWeekly

computerweekly.com

Casetify

Casetify

casetify.com

Sermo

Sermo

sermo.com

Mazrica

Mazrica

product-senses.mazrica.com

Mous

Mous

mous.co

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.